Hagedorn, Hayli

School: Anacortes High School

Future plans: Career- Elementary special education teacher college plan - Skagit Valley College - Western Washington University

Extracurriculars: 200 Hours of community service

Favorite quote: “It’s better to ask for forgiveness then to ask for permission”

Advice to future generations: Reach out and try to make new friends.

Parents' names: Nikki Hagedorn & Jesse Hagedorn

