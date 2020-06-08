Hagedorn, Hayli

School: Anacortes High School
Future plans: Career- Elementary special education teacher college plan - Skagit Valley College - Western Washington University
Extracurriculars: 200 Hours of community service
Favorite quote: “It’s better to ask for forgiveness then to ask for permission”
Advice to future generations: Reach out and try to make new friends.
Parents' names: Nikki Hagedorn & Jesse Hagedorn
