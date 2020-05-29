School: La Conner High School
Future plans: I want to go to Central Washington University and train to become a paramedic
Accomplishments: I have one varsity letter in track and field, three varsity letters in football, one varsity letter and soccer, one varsity letter in wrestling
Extracurriculars: Football, track and field, wrestling, soccer, volunteer fire fighter at LaConner fire department.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is getting to go to the salt mines in Kraków Poland and getting to lick the ceiling
Advice to future generations: If you ducklings in line before you lose them
Parents' names: Reb Broker, Valerie Heart Broker
