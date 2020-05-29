School: La Conner High School

Future plans: I want to go to Central Washington University and train to become a paramedic

Accomplishments: I have one varsity letter in track and field, three varsity letters in football, one varsity letter and soccer, one varsity letter in wrestling

Extracurriculars: Football, track and field, wrestling, soccer, volunteer fire fighter at LaConner fire department.

Favorite memory: My favorite memory is getting to go to the salt mines in Kraków Poland and getting to lick the ceiling

Advice to future generations: If you ducklings in line before you lose them

Parents' names: Reb Broker, Valerie Heart Broker

More from this section

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.