School: Burlington-Edison High School
Future plans: Get a job then maybe go to SVC for two year than transfer to a 4 year college.
Extracurriculars: I was in wrestling and softball
Favorite quote: For every dark night, there's a brighter day ~ Tupac Shakur
Favorite memory: Always during wrestling tournaments I had fun with the team
Advice to future generations: Mostly give it all you got and do what you know is right .
Parents' names: Blanca Zamora
