Herrera, Morgan

School: La Conner High School
Future plans: Morgan will be attending The University of Washington and is going to be a Preferred Walk-On with the Track and Field Team to throw. She is currently undecided about what she will major in.
Accomplishments: Basketball: 2016- 2017, 2017-18 1st Team All-Conference - Colorado 2016- 2017, 2017-18 1st Team All-League - Colorado 2018-19 1st Team All-County - Washington 2018-19 1st Team All-League - Washington 2016-17 Honorable Mention All-State Team - Colorado 2018 2nd Team All-State Team - Colorado 2019 Washington All-State Team - Washington 2018-19 5th Place 2B State Tournament - Washington 2019 WIAA Athlete of the Week (Week 14) - Washington 2019-20 2nd Place 2B State Tournament - Washington 2019-20 1st Team All-County -Washington 2019-20 1st Team All-League -Washington 2019-20 All-State Team - Washington Volleyball: 2016, 2017 1st Team All-Conference - Colorado 2018 2B 1st Team All-Conference - Washington 2018 State 2B Champions - Washington 2019 2B 1st Team All-Conference - Washington 2019 2B All-State Team - Washington 2019 State 2B Champions -Washington Track and Field: 2019 6th Place 4x200 Relay Washington State Meet 2019 4th Place Shot Put Washington State Meet
Extracurriculars: FFA, 4-H, Key Club, Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, and Varsity Track and Field.
Favorite quote: "If you can't fly, then run. If you can't run, then walk. If you can't walk, then crawl. But by all means, keep moving." - Martin Luther King Jr.
Favorite memory: One of my favorite memories is going to state volleyball, my first year at La Conner High School and winning the State Championship. I remember the games and know how hard we had to fight for the wins. Through that accomplishment, I knew that our team could do anything!
Advice to future generations: No matter how hard life gets, just do the best that you can do. Never give up. Always give 110% effort in everything that you do, your job, sports, and especially school. So at the end of the day, you know that you did the best that you could do.
Parents' names: Chris Herrera and Kathy Herrera
