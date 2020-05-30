Hester, Madison

School: Mount Vernon High School
Future plans: Maddie is going to attend Skagit Valley College in the Fall and hopes to start working on prerequisites towards a degree in teaching and has a heart for special education.
Extracurriculars: Maddie completed four years of cross country with MVHS.
Parents' names: Danielle Martin & Russell Hester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.