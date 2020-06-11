School: Burlington-Edison High School
Future plans: Ethan will be attending Utah Valley University in the fall where he plans to major in business and athletic training. Ethan will also be playing lacrosse for the Wolverines.
Accomplishments: Ethan received the B-EAF Bob & JoAnne Fisher Scholarship - $2000
Extracurriculars: Ethan has spent the last nine years playing lacrosse for the Skagit Valley Flyers and B-E Tigers. He also played tennis for the Tigers for three years. He was involved with Natural Helpers as a student mentor, and he is a youth leader for Skagit Valley Young Life.
Favorite memory: Ethan's favorite memory was winning a State Championship in lacrosse in 2018.
Parents' names: Greg & Jenny Hill
