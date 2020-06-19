Hinderstein, John

School: Mount Vernon High School
Future plans: Attend the University of Washington to study aerospace engineering.
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, swim captain 2019-2020, co-president of outdoor leadership club 2019-2020, varsity in swim and track, bio quest 2019
Extracurriculars: Outdoor leadership club, National honors society, track, swim, cross country, volunteer at Skagit Valley Hospital
Favorite quote: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it”
Favorite memory: Swim state 2020
Advice to future generations: Find a balance, high school is about having fun but also about getting an easy head start in life.
Parents' names: Jessica Bell and William Hinderstein
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.