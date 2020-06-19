Hinderstein, John

School: Mount Vernon High School

Future plans: Attend the University of Washington to study aerospace engineering.

Accomplishments: Valedictorian, swim captain 2019-2020, co-president of outdoor leadership club 2019-2020, varsity in swim and track, bio quest 2019

Extracurriculars: Outdoor leadership club, National honors society, track, swim, cross country, volunteer at Skagit Valley Hospital

Favorite quote: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it”

Favorite memory: Swim state 2020

Advice to future generations: Find a balance, high school is about having fun but also about getting an easy head start in life.

Parents' names: Jessica Bell and William Hinderstein

