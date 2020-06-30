School: Northwest Career & Technical Academy
Future plans: Mahealani has enlisted in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman and will be shipping out to Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois this summer.
Extracurriculars: Fire Science & EMS, 2 years Secretary, Young Conservatives MVHS Volleyball, 3 years
Favorite quote: ”Life is too short to live with regrets”
Parents' names: Dane and Sarah Ireland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.