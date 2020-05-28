Jackson, Jacquelyn

School: Concrete High School
Future plans: Wait a year and then move to New Jersey
Extracurriculars: Soccer and basketball
Favorite quote: Never let anything get you down
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is sleep overs in the gym for basketball.
Advice to future generations: No matter what life throws at you you are stronger than it
Parents' names: Lynn and Jason Jackson
