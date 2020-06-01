Johnson, Morgan

School: Sedro-Woolley High School
Future plans: Morgan plans to attend Skagit Valley College to obtain a transfer degree to Western Washington University for a degree in Computer Science.
Accomplishments: Morgan received a scholarship from the Burlington Eagles Club and the Sedro-Woolley Alumni and Schools Foundation. Morgan also received an Outstanding Citizen Award from the Mount Vernon Fire Department.
Extracurriculars: Morgan was captain of his E-Sports Club team and volunteered at Helping Hands Food Bank and Noah Animal Rescue. Morgan currently works for Carletti Architects, P.S.
Favorite quote: Morgan's favorite quote is "Me just being me"
Favorite memory: One of Morgan's favorite memories was competing against other high schools in his E-Sports league and getting beat big time and his team all laughing and having the time of their lives.
Advice to future generations: Turn your homework in on time, for some reason this makes your teachers really happy.
Parents' names: Gary & Maureen Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.