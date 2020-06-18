School: Burlington-Edison High School
Future plans: Go to DigiPen Institute of Technology to make video games
Accomplishments: Breaking my personal record for most consecutive days without dying.
Extracurriculars: Percussion Ensemble Code Club
Favorite quote: "Don't quote me, and don't quote me as not wanting to be quoted" -Mark Hamill
Favorite memory: Band field trip to Portland
Advice to future generations: Embarrassment is useless. Be proud.
Parents' names: Angela and Kevin Knutsen
