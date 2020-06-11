Knutsen, William

School: Burlington-Edison High School
Future plans: Attend DigiPen Institute of Technology
Extracurriculars: Lost Children's Fund Volunteer Band 1,2, 3 Coding Club 2, 3, 4
Favorite quote: "Don't quote me, and don't quote me as not wanting to be quoted." -Mark Hamill
Favorite memory: Going to the mall with my friends during the Portland Band trip.
Advice to future generations: Caffeine is your friend.
Parents' names: Kevin and Angela Knutsen
