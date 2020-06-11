Knutzen, Hannah

School: Burlington-Edison School District
Future plans: Attend Skagit Valley College
Accomplishments: B-EAF Thor Bradley Knutzen Memorial Scholarship $1000 Department Award: CTE, Fashion and Fabrics “Student of the Year”
Extracurriculars: FFA Reporter, Bowling
Parents' names: Chris Knutzen & Billie Jo Hamilton
