School: Sedro-woolley High School
Future plans: Headed to WSU!!!!!!!
Extracurriculars: Wrestling. Softball.
Favorite quote: The darkest moments are lite up by the shine in her smile.
Favorite memory: Watching her face every challenge life has handed her with such strength and grace! Never letting anything crack her smile or spirit.
Advice to future generations: Never let anyone dull your shine.
Parents' names: Nikki and Jeff Kramer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.