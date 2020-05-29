Lee, Noah

School: La Conner High School

Future plans: Planning to attend Skagit Valley Community College pursuing an AA in Business

Accomplishments: National Honor Society 3.8 GPA, Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Seminar Ambassador, State Track 6th place in the 200 meter dash (2019), State Track 7th place in the 100 meter dash (2019), Awarded La Conner's top male track competitor (2019)

Extracurriculars: Soccer, Track and Field, Inter High, Knowledge Bowl

Favorite quote: "Don't pray for an easy life. Pray for the strength to endure a difficult one." Bruce Lee

Favorite memory: State Track Meet 2019

Advice to future generations: You'd be surprised to know that someone may look up to you, so it's important to always model your best self.

Parents' names: David and Deanna Lee

More from this section

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.