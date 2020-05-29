School: La Conner High School
Future plans: Planning to attend Skagit Valley Community College pursuing an AA in Business
Accomplishments: National Honor Society 3.8 GPA, Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Seminar Ambassador, State Track 6th place in the 200 meter dash (2019), State Track 7th place in the 100 meter dash (2019), Awarded La Conner's top male track competitor (2019)
Extracurriculars: Soccer, Track and Field, Inter High, Knowledge Bowl
Favorite quote: "Don't pray for an easy life. Pray for the strength to endure a difficult one." Bruce Lee
Favorite memory: State Track Meet 2019
Advice to future generations: You'd be surprised to know that someone may look up to you, so it's important to always model your best self.
Parents' names: David and Deanna Lee
