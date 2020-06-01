Lopez-Fernandez, Yareli

School: La Conner High School

Future plans: Attend Western Washington University majoring in business

Accomplishments: Four Year Multi achievement award from WWU, LEAP Rise Above Scholarship

Extracurriculars: YEOC, Key Club, Leap Club, LCHS School Board Representative

Favorite quote: “Aquel que hoy se cae, se levantara manana. He who falls today may rise tomorrow.” -Pam Munoz Ryan, Esperanza Rising

Favorite memory: My senior year being the first Latina student representative on the School Board.

Advice to future generations: Speak up for your rights and needs. It is ok to challenge other people's position especially if it is from people of power.

Parents' names: Victor Lopez and Monica Fernandez

