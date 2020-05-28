Lowry, Logan

School: La Conner high school
Future plans: Go to school and become and nurse anesthetist. Then travel with Sam and joanie to show our future kids the world and it’s beauty!!
Accomplishments: Honorable mention Junior year of softball
Extracurriculars: Volleyball my freshman year softball my junior and senior year. senior class secretary.
Favorite quote: What’s broken can be mended, what hurt can be healed, No matter how dark it gets.. the sun will rise again -Meredith grey
Favorite memory: Plowing down underclassmen with Morgan Herrera in Powderpuff football.. going wild in student section with joanie benson. Finding out my best friend is having a baby girl! My Senior sem table group spilling the tea❤️
Advice to future generations: Don’t ever settle for less then you deserve.. remember your worth and know that you are enough. The sky is the limit kids.. so reach for the stars.
Parents' names: Kelly and Steven Lowry
