McCann, Kaylee

School: State Street High School
Future plans: Attending college to become an ultra sound technician along with a cosmetologist license to open a salon one day.
Extracurriculars: Working full-time
Favorite quote: One day one step, at a time.
Favorite memory: Starting running start, I felt the best about myself at that time.
Advice to future generations: Things get tuff, people are gonna degrade you and tell you that your dreams are far fetched, the more you believe in yourself the easier it will always be. Love yourself!!
Parents' names: Elaine Jensen
