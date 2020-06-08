McKinnon, Kennedy

School: Mount Vernon High School
Future plans: Kennedy will be attending Centralia Community College in the fall, where she will be a starting Midfielder for the Trailblazers! She will study pre-medicine the with the goal of transferring to a 4 year college, to continue playing soccer at a higher level, and continuing her medical degree in order to become a paramedic. Whatever Kennedy’s future holds, it’s sure to be bright and impact all those around her!
Accomplishments: Varsity Soccer captain, National Honor Society, AVID, Dual Language program graduate.
Extracurriculars: Kennedy plays club soccer for Northwest United, and 1 for other select soccer teams in the area. She helps to coach younger girls, and works part time!
Parents' names: Lisa McKinnon - deceased.
