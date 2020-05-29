School: La conner high school
Future plans: Electrical apprenticeship
Accomplishments: Apprenticeship
Extracurriculars: Nope
Favorite quote: Snake... Snake...
Favorite memory: Freshmen football season
Advice to future generations: Take all the opportunity you get
Parents' names: Ann Marie Miles, Douglas Miles
