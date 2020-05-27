School: La Conner High School
Future plans: Interested in restaurant ownership and mechanical engineering and design.
Accomplishments: Involved in multi-school leadership. Was in a Bass Pro Shops video ad. Saved and purchased own truck.
Extracurriculars: Aerospace manufacturing, baseball, soccer, auto club, culinary adventures with famous chefs.
Favorite quote: “Pitter patter let’s get atter”
Favorite memory: Meeting my best friends.
Advice to future generations: Don’t be spare parts.
Parents' names: Kirsten “Kirty” and Kevin Morse
