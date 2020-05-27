Musni, Joseph Aaron T.

School: La Conner High School

Future plans: Go to Technical School

Accomplishments: Received Varsity Letters for Football and Track

Extracurriculars: Football and Track & Field

Favorite quote: You can never make the same mistake twice - because the second time you make it, it's not a mistake, It's a choice...

Favorite memory: Football Camp at Eastern Washington last year

Advice to future generations: Don't do 420 kids!!

Parents' names: Mario and Alma Musni

