Musni, Joseph Aaron T.

School: La Conner High School
Future plans: Go to Technical School
Accomplishments: Received Varsity Letters for Football and Track
Extracurriculars: Football and Track & Field
Favorite quote: You can never make the same mistake twice - because the second time you make it, it's not a mistake, It's a choice...
Favorite memory: Football Camp at Eastern Washington last year
Advice to future generations: Don't do 420 kids!!
Parents' names: Mario and Alma Musni
