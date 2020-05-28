School: La Conner High School

Future plans: Pursue a Bachelors of Science in Nursing at Montana State University

Accomplishments: Graduating with Associates in Pre-Nursing from SVC (spring 2020)

Extracurriculars: Varsity Golf at RHS (2016 & 2017) Varsity Track at LCHS (2018)

Favorite quote: “This is a dream that I’ve had…since lunch…and I’m not giving it up now.” – Michael Scott (Season 5, The Michael Scott Paper Company)

Advice to future generations: Double check due dates.

Parents' names: Jill and Garrett Nelson

