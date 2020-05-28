School: La Conner High School
Future plans: Pursue a Bachelors of Science in Nursing at Montana State University
Accomplishments: Graduating with Associates in Pre-Nursing from SVC (spring 2020)
Extracurriculars: Varsity Golf at RHS (2016 & 2017) Varsity Track at LCHS (2018)
Favorite quote: “This is a dream that I’ve had…since lunch…and I’m not giving it up now.” – Michael Scott (Season 5, The Michael Scott Paper Company)
Advice to future generations: Double check due dates.
Parents' names: Jill and Garrett Nelson
