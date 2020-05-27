Nelson, Samantha

School: La Conner High School

Future plans: Take a year off to enjoy life and then become a cosmetologist or esthetician

Accomplishments: All American nominee, ASB president

Extracurriculars: Soccer 2 years Cheer 2 years Softball 1 year Leadership Choir LEAP club 2 years Key club 1 year

Favorite quote: “Just because my path is different doesn’t mean I’m lost” - Gerard Abrams

Favorite memory: Soccer yr 2018 with SH and KH, Softball yr 2019 with LL, Leadership camp with CJ, MH, KB and TW

Advice to future generations: Keep your head up and be persistent

Parents' names: Sam Nelson and Selina Moreno

