School: Anacortes High School
Future plans: Emma has been accepted to OSU for computer science.
Accomplishments: Emma has been in the National Honors Society for four years.
Extracurriculars: Emma has enjoyed club and school volleyball for 3 years and golf for two years.
Favorite quote: You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. ~Mae West
Favorite memory: Emma's favorite memory from high school, was being homecoming royalty because of how sweet and thoughtful everyone was during the assembly.
Advice to future generations: Expand your friend group and see other's perspective.
Parents' names: Russ and Tiffany Olivier
