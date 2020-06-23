Olson, Rivers

School: Anacortes High School
Future plans: Attending Western Washington University in the fall. I'm undecided on what major, but really excited to go.
Accomplishments: I received the Betty Crockers Guemes gold scholarship
Extracurriculars: Love spending time with friends.
Favorite memory: On my birthday we got a bunch of friends together and went bowling for a few hours and it was really fun.
Advice to future generations: Don't give up even when it doesn't look like there is any hope of success. Just keep trying and do your best.
Parents' names: Sophia Dobra & Robert Olson
