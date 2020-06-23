School: Anacortes High School
Future plans: I am attending University of Washington Tacoma in the fall and I am studying Psychology and Premed.
Accomplishments: I’ve gotten over 200 hours of community service and volunteer work. I’ve been in National Honors Society for all 3 years. I’ve been awarded the Kindness Award in my junior year. I’ve been given the Gold Merit Scholarship for UW Tacoma.
Extracurriculars: I am the Co-President of Link Crew and I’m on the Council for our schools Mental Health Awareness Club. I’ve been voted by my peers to be on our schools House and Senate for 2 years in a row. I’m certified in Scuba Diving and I’ve been apart of Choir and Drama for over 6 years.
Favorite quote: “I am ready to face any challenges that might be foolish enough to face me.” - Dwight Schrute
Favorite memory: One of my favorite high school memories was last years Drama 3 performance, during the after party. The whole cast gathered around a piano at one of the cast members houses and we just started “badly” singing show tunes. I love the family I’ve found and made through choir and drama. We are so lucky to have such amazing teachers like Mr. Burnett and Mrs. Leander. They are truly special. Thank you.
Advice to future generations: Nothing is as serious as you make it out to be, live life in the moment and take every chance to make memories.
Parents' names: Jeffery Pleet and Cynthia Casey
