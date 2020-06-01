School: LaConner High School

Future plans: Attend Skagit Valley College and pursue Architecture, Art, a business in landscaping, detailing...

Accomplishments: Citizenship award, 2-3 scholarships

Extracurriculars: Drama, E-sports, Architecture day internship

Favorite quote: The work you put in will always pay off!

Favorite memory: Camp Orkilla

Advice to future generations: Work hard. Stay focused.

Parents' names: Connie Pommels and Faisal Jaswal

