School: LaConner High School
Future plans: Attend Skagit Valley College and pursue Architecture, Art, a business in landscaping, detailing...
Accomplishments: Citizenship award, 2-3 scholarships
Extracurriculars: Drama, E-sports, Architecture day internship
Favorite quote: The work you put in will always pay off!
Favorite memory: Camp Orkilla
Advice to future generations: Work hard. Stay focused.
Parents' names: Connie Pommels and Faisal Jaswal
