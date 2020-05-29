Ramos, Izabela

School: Concrete High School, Skagit Valley College
Future plans: I will be attending Western Washington University in the fall.
Accomplishments: WWU Admissions Scholars Award, two athlete of the month awards, two sportsmanship awards, and three varsity letters in basketball and soccer.
Extracurriculars: Varsity basketball, varsity soccer, and National Honor Society.
Parents' names: Mary Strickland
