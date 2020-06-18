Ramos, Kisha

School: Mount Vernon High school
Future plans: Kisha’s plans are to go to Skagit Valley College and enter the nursing program and become a Registered Nurse
Extracurriculars: Kisha was a manager of MV’s Girls Basketball team for 4 years. She was a member of AVID
Favorite quote: “If you can’t make a mistake you can’t make anything.” - Marva Collin
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is when I got the opportunity to attend Nurse camp at UW.
Advice to future generations: My advice for future generations is to not be afraid to try new things because you never know what those new things could bring to you
Parents' names: Oliver Ramos and Micaela Lopez
