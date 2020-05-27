Reinstra, Addison

School: La Conner High School
Future plans: Attend Western Washington University
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, Honor Roll 4 years, National Honors Society, Sr yr Soccer Captain, Jr yr Girls Track Captain, Jr yr Cheer Captain, 1st All League Girls Soccer, All Skagit County Team Girls Soccer, $3,000 Academic Scholarship from WWU
Extracurriculars: Key Club, Soccer, Track, Cheerleading, Inter-High, Choir, Young Life leader, Leadership, Class VP and Treasurer
Favorite quote: “When all you can feel are shadows, turn your face towards the sun”
Favorite memory: Senior year homecoming dance. I spent the night dancing with my classmates at our last homecoming together and it was the best dance ever.
Advice to future generations: Don’t be afraid to reach out to others whether they are your teachers, upperclassmen, or your classmates. You’ll regret the friends you could’ve made but never said hi to.
Parents' names: Jaime and Aaron Reinstra
