Richmond-Stanek, Kerri

School: Burlington-Edison High School

Future plans: I am going to Western to pursue a career in theater production!

Accomplishments: I am graduating SVC as well with over 90 credits towards my degree at Western. I have also gotten a $2,000 scholarship for Western!

Extracurriculars: NJROTC, running start, theater

Favorite quote: "Take me for what I am, who I am meant to be." -Rent

Favorite memory: My first theater production at BEHS: The Beverly Hillbillies

Advice to future generations: Don't sweat the small stuff but make school and learning a priority.

Parents' names: Teresia Richmond and Darrell Stanek

