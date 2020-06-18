Richmond-Stanek, Kerri

School: Burlington-Edison High School
Future plans: I am going to Western to pursue a career in theater production!
Accomplishments: I am graduating SVC as well with over 90 credits towards my degree at Western. I have also gotten a $2,000 scholarship for Western!
Extracurriculars: NJROTC, running start, theater
Favorite quote: "Take me for what I am, who I am meant to be." -Rent
Favorite memory: My first theater production at BEHS: The Beverly Hillbillies
Advice to future generations: Don't sweat the small stuff but make school and learning a priority.
Parents' names: Teresia Richmond and Darrell Stanek
