School: La Conner High School
Future plans: Attend Skagit Valley College and then transfer to Bellevue College to complete the Sonography program.
Extracurriculars: Played football, basketball and track in high school.
Favorite memory: Taking Aerospace with my best friend Skyler Morse
Advice to future generations: Be an advocate for everything you do. Kindness wins everything in life.
Parents' names: Megan Johnson and Jerry Sanchez
