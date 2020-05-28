Sanchez, Peyton

School: Concrete High School
Future plans: Attend Whitworth University to study criminal justice and play football. I plan to become a Sheriff or Police Officer.
Accomplishments: Honor Roll. National Honor Society.
Extracurriculars: Football, Wrestling Baseball/Track
Favorite quote: The sky is not the limit there are footsteps on the moon
Favorite memory: The trips to sporting events
Advice to future generations: Work hard and have fun in school it goes by fast
Parents' names: Arthur and Brandi Sanchez
