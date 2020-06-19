scherf, alyssa

School: Sedro-Woolley High School
Future plans: SVC and becoming a teacher
Accomplishments: I wouldn’t be so emotional about this if it wasn’t for the fact I put so much work into being healthy enough to get through high school, I had many therapy sessions, failed medications, breakdowns, etc. to get to this point. I did it all because I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this, I wanted my senior year to be the start of real growth giving up the chance at memories, seeing my friends, all so that I could be the best version of myself and have a year full of memory making and be healthy while doing it. I’m proud I got what I did, but this next couple months was where it all mattered the most. I put so much effort in, and I’m so glad I got the time that I did, but I’m still sad that I don’t get the whole payoff for all of that effort. But the amazing people in my life will see me grow past this. I'm cub strong and will make a difference in this world.
Extracurriculars: VIV
Favorite quote: The quote that defines me is “Never give up’’ the four reasons this quote defines me. The reason is that I have never given up on this battle I have been through during my school life. No matter what gets put on my shoulder I don’t let it get the best of me. I have been bullied all throughout school and never gave up. I have been diagnosed with three mental illnesses and was still able to fight the battle life gave me with the challenges I have become so much stronger over the years. I have wanted to give up in the past but I did not give up on my life because I know I matter and that I’m worth it. I have been told to give up by mean people but I believe I have shown them that I don’t care what they think .
Favorite memory: Working with counselor at the high school
Advice to future generations: Ask for help when you need it and to use the counselors in your school as much as you need to the reasons why I’m giving this advice is that. When you are having a hard time you need to know that you have people at school you can talk to your school counselors who are trained to help you with not just school work but also social and emotional problems you may have. Another reason why is that I have worked very hard with my school counselors during high school and learned that they do understand. Be friends with the upper classes because they can help you with most things in high school. Keep up with your grades. Your grades are really important in high school and do your homework. Act your age be responsible with your behavior and work . Know that the counselors are there to help you with anything. The last thing is to use your resources that you have like counselors, teachers and upperclassmen when you need to.
Parents' names: Tricia Scherf and Ron Scherf
