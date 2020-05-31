Schmidt, Troy

School: Concrete High School
Future plans: I will be attending Bellingham Technical College in the fall for their Instrumentation and Control Technology.
Accomplishments: I am graduating valedictorian of my class, received the 2018 RMEF National Youth Volunteer Award, placed first from my school at the 2018 Woodfest competition, received the Mike Chandler Award at the 2018 Woodfest competition, and have received various other individual class and academic awards.
Extracurriculars: I participated in FBLA for 3 years, am a National Honor Society member, was ASB class president my sophomore year, as well as volunteer numerous hours every year for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Favorite quote: "An education is important, but fishing is importanter" - Troy Schmidt
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is going on our Vancouver Island fishing trip every summer. Our first trip was when I was 13. We have made it an annual trip and we create so many great family memories each year.
Advice to future generations: There's so many pieces of advice I could offer but the things that I believe are most relevant are a good work ethic, and persistence. Times will get tough, and there is no doubt we will all face many challenges but hard work and the will to never give up will always prevail.
Parents' names: Jason and Laura Schmidt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.