Sidzyik, Morgan

School: La Conner High School
Future plans: Plan to attend Washington State University in the Fall.
Accomplishments: Awarded most improved in cheer, volleyball and softball. Awarded most bubbly sophomore year.
Extracurriculars: Varsity cheer for four seasons, varsity softball for two years and volleyball for two years. Key Club Treasurer, Nation Honors Society event coordinator and Co-Presidents of the One Direction club. With Mary Lou Page and Riley Banaszak.
Favorite quote: “I’m not even crying hahahahahahaha.” - Niall Horan
Favorite memory: Every karaoke and girls night this year.
Advice to future generations: Dance every night away with your friends because those are the moments that you will treasure the most.
Parents' names: Jennifer Cram and Jeremy Sidzyik
