School: La Conner High School
Future plans: Continue working.
Favorite quote: “Whenever I’m about to do something, I think, ‘Would an idiot do that?’ And if they would, I do not do that thing.” – Dwight Schrute (Season 3, Business School)
Advice to future generations: Stay focused on yourself.
Parents' names: Rocio Piña
