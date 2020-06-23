Smith, Emma

School: Anacortes High School
Future plans: Going to Western Washington University with an undeclared major.
Accomplishments: 2015 Tech Trek Scholarship Winner 4 Years Honor Roll
Extracurriculars: Emma enjoys playing sports such as soccer and basketball. She also enjoys riding horses.
Favorite quote: "one day you'll leave this world behind, now what will you leave behind for the world?"
Favorite memory: Going swimming at Whistle Lake with friends over the summer.
Advice to future generations: Find a balance between social and educational life. Both are very important, and don't sacrifice either one.
Parents' names: Rebecca and David Smith
