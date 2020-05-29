Snodgrass, Jared

School: Sedro Woolley High School
Future plans: Accepted to the University of Alaska in Fairbanks for the Fire Science degree.
Accomplishments: 2nd Team All Conference Defensive Line 2019
Extracurriculars: 2years at SVC Fire program. Varsity Soccer Goalie, 3 yes Varsity Football, 2yrs
Parents' names: Melissa & Peter Wold, Justin & Stacey Snodgrass
