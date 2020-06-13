School: Burlington-Edison High School
Future plans: I will be attending Western Washington University in the fall to pursue a Bachelors Degree in creative writing and education.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, President’s Award for Educational Excellence, the B-EAF Aaron Frey Memorial Scholarship, and the WWU Emerging Scholars Award.
Extracurriculars: Leadership, Varsity in Volunteerism, Key Club, Student Mentor, Choir, Drama, Cheer, Golf, Bowling, and dance.
Favorite quote: “Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none.” -Shakespeare
Favorite memory: One of my favorite memories was my first theater performance, Beverly Hillbillies, my Sophomore year. It was so incredible to perform on stage for the first time! And backstage during a comedy performance is always a good time!
Advice to future generations: Always be true to yourself and your convictions, and never ever let the opinions of other people define your character.
Parents' names: Joe and Lori Stewart
