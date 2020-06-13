Swain, Cali

School: Anacortes High School

Future plans: Attending Seattle University to Major in Environmental Science and Engineer

Accomplishments: Fidalgo Transitions Scholarship Friends of the Forest Scholarship PEO Scholarship Lions Club Scholarship ACT Theater Scholarship Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Award

Extracurriculars: Fidalgo Danceworks, ACT Theatre, Lisa Grace Music, Westminster Presbyterian Church

Favorite quote: “The only thing better than singing, is more singing” Ella Fitzgerald

Favorite memory: Creating a Christmas Concert with my friends to raise money for the Salvation Army

Advice to future generations: Never give up when you face an obstacle

Parents' names: John Swain, Katie Eastman

