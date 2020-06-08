School: Sedro Woolley High School

Future plans: Join the Union the Operator's Union

Accomplishments: Varsity Letter in Football for 3yrs, and Baseball 1yr

Extracurriculars: Coached Youth Cal Ripken Baseball travel team for 3yrs, Volunteered as an Umpire for little league and helped worked with the SWYFL for youth Football

Favorite memory: Playing in Varsity Football Games my freshman year through Senior year and enjoying every sport moment with my teammates since we were just kids.

Advice to future generations: Stay focused and never give up on yourself.

Parents' names: Cristina Dotson

More from this section

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.