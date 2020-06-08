School: Sedro Woolley High School
Future plans: Join the Union the Operator's Union
Accomplishments: Varsity Letter in Football for 3yrs, and Baseball 1yr
Extracurriculars: Coached Youth Cal Ripken Baseball travel team for 3yrs, Volunteered as an Umpire for little league and helped worked with the SWYFL for youth Football
Favorite memory: Playing in Varsity Football Games my freshman year through Senior year and enjoying every sport moment with my teammates since we were just kids.
Advice to future generations: Stay focused and never give up on yourself.
Parents' names: Cristina Dotson
