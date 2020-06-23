Tiessen, Andrew

School: Anacortes High School
Future plans: Everett Community College
Accomplishments: SABA Scholarship Kiwanis Sunrisers Scholarship Serenity Thomas Scholarship AYSC Bill Wooding and Lisa Wooding Scholarship
Extracurriculars: 4 year Letterman Baseball 3rd Place State Champion Baseball 2017 2 years Basketball Life Skills Special Needs TA
Favorite quote: "...Our deepest fear is not that we are in adequate, but powerful beyond measure. It is light, not darkness, that most frightens us. Your playing small does not serve the world."
Favorite memory: Varsity baseball and placing Third in State.
Advice to future generations: High school is merely a stepping stone into your future. . . seize the day!
Parents' names: Jon and Lori Tiessen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.