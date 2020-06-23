Ufkes, Aidan

School: Anacortes High School
Future plans: Continue at Skagit Valley College in the fall and transfer to University of Colorado for a BS in Business Administration.
Accomplishments: 1 year of Running Start completed.
Extracurriculars: 4 years varsity wrestling, 3 years football, 3 years band, 2 years track and field. 1 year lighting and sound crew at Brodniak.
Parents' names: Megan Angier and Eric Ufkes
