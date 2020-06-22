School: Mount Vernon High School
Future plans: Hopefully, make it to the University of Washington without too many problems.
Accomplishments: Several FIRST awards
Extracurriculars: Robotics Club
Favorite quote: "I'm not actually funny. I'm just mean and people think I'm joking."
Favorite memory: Sitting on the second floor window area next to all the stairs. Not on the stairs; IN the window area. People always got confused.
Advice to future generations: eh. Don't care about high school so much, college is pretty chill and is not at all like what others chalk it up to be.
Parents' names: Emelinda and Alvin
