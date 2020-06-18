Valle reyna, Angela

School: Mount vernon

Future plans: I am going to go to skagit Valley college for 2 years and get my degree in culinary arts

Accomplishments: I received a college bound scholarship and a financial aids award and I had a student of the month in my junior year

Extracurriculars: I dance in my local churches

Favorite quote: Always follow your and dreams

Favorite memory: My favorite memory is meeting new people and joining new class

Advice to future generations: Just follow your dreams and get good grades and join new clubs and find your own careers

Parents' names: Juan valle baltazar and linda valle

