Valle reyna, Angela

School: Mount vernon
Future plans: I am going to go to skagit Valley college for 2 years and get my degree in culinary arts
Accomplishments: I received a college bound scholarship and a financial aids award and I had a student of the month in my junior year
Extracurriculars: I dance in my local churches
Favorite quote: Always follow your and dreams
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is meeting new people and joining new class
Advice to future generations: Just follow your dreams and get good grades and join new clubs and find your own careers
Parents' names: Juan valle baltazar and linda valle
