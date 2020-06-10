VonBergen, Leili

School: Skagit Adventist Academy
Future plans: Attend Walla Walla University majoring in Business PreDent studying to be an orthodontist.
Accomplishments: Scholarships for academic excellence and leadership. Graduated class valedictorian, 4.0 GPA.
Extracurriculars: ASB President senior year, ASB Social Vice junior year, center and rusher SAA football team all four years of high school, principal flute Honors Orchestra.
Favorite quote: God is love.
Favorite memory: NPUC Leadership Retreat 2019
Advice to future generations: live every minute like the next one isn’t guaranteed.
Parents' names: Sheila VonBergen and Dr. Scott VonBergen
