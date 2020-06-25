Wakley, Shaiann

School: Anacortes High School

Future plans: Shaiann will be attending Montana State University-Bozeman this fall to study Business.

Extracurriculars: FBLA-President AHS- Jazz and Concert Choirs Anacortes Chamber of Commerce Anacortes Mental Health/Suicide Prevention Coalition

Parents' names: Shaunie and Christopher McLeod

More from this section

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.