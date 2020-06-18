Willard, Alyssa

School: svc

Future plans: go after my master degree for a long term goal while in working at my dream job

Accomplishments: English in 2015

Extracurriculars: rainbow alliance

Favorite quote: if you believe in it you can reach for it and get it.

Advice to future generations: go after your heart what you like as a career.

Parents' names: Michele Corcoran, Charles Willard

