Willard, Alyssa

School: svc
Future plans: go after my master degree for a long term goal while in working at my dream job
Accomplishments: English in 2015
Extracurriculars: rainbow alliance
Favorite quote: if you believe in it you can reach for it and get it.
Advice to future generations: go after your heart what you like as a career.
Parents' names: Michele Corcoran, Charles Willard
